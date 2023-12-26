Two more succumb to Covid-19 in K'taka; state logs 74 fresh Covid cases in past 24 hours

Bengaluru: Karnataka on Tuesday reported 74 fresh cases of Covid-19 and two coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours. This takes the total number of active cases in the state to 464, a Health bulletin said.

With this, the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the state after the recent spike in cases stands at 9.

According to the bulletin issued by the Health department, in the last 24 hours, as many as 44 patients have been discharged and a total of 6,403 tests have been conducted including 4,680 RT-PCR and 1,723 Rapid Antigen tests.

Positivity rate stands at 1.15 per cent while case fatality rate stands at 2.70 per cent.

The maximum number of tests were conducted in Bengaluru. Out of the 2,104 tests conducted, 57 have been found positive for the virus, which is the highest as compared to other districts of the state.