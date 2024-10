The SP said that the investigation is in progress.

It may be recalled that Malpe police on October 11 had arrested seven Bangladeshi nationals for staying illegally at Hoode in Udupi using fake Aadhaar cards. Bajpe police in Mangaluru had arrested another Bangladeshi national while trying to travel to Dubai using a fake passport on October 10. Based on the details furnished by him, the Malpe police had arrested seven.