<p>Udupi: Staff at the Sasthan toll plaza issued an apology on Sunday night following allegations that an ex-serviceman was harassed over toll payment.</p><p>Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar said the ex-serviceman concerned has not filed any complaint. The toll staff involved released a video apology after the incident.</p><p>“All the staff members concerned were summoned to the police station and sensitised about appropriate conduct, particularly while dealing with ex-servicemen and serving Armed Forces personnel,” the SP said.</p>.<p>The issue came to light after a video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, the ex-serviceman— Commando Shyamraj of the 21 Para Special Forces—is seen in a wheelchair, presenting documents and stating that he had passed through other toll booths without any issue.</p><p>Shyamraj, a war casualty of Operation Parakram, carried documents related to toll exemption based on his wife’s posting, along with his ex-serviceman and disability identity cards. </p><p>He alleged that Sasthan toll booth employees, identified as Suresh and Shivraj, stopped him despite the showing valid exemption papers. </p><p>In their clarification, toll staff said the incident was reported around 9 pm. “He first produced his ex-serviceman ID, but we informed him that there was no exemption. He then showed his disability ID, which was forwarded to our seniors. As there was a delay in receiving a response, the exemption was eventually granted and we apologised,” they said.</p><p>“We apologise for hurting the officer,” the staff added.</p>