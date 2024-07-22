Ugar Khurd-Kuduchi bridge submerges in Krishna waters in Karnataka

Belagavi: Rise in water levels in Krishna river has led in Ugar Khurd-Kuduchi bridge between Ugar Khurd in Kagwad taluk and Kuduchi in Raibag taluk getting submerged in the water leading to the vital road link to Maharashtra getting cut off late on Monday.

River Krishna has been getting inflow of about 1.22 lakh cusecs water due to the heavy rains in the Konkan and Western Ghats regions of Maharashtra.