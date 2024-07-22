Ugar Khurd-Kuduchi bridge submerges in Krishna waters in Karnataka

Belagavi: Rise in water levels in Krishna river has led in Ugar Khurd-Kuduchi bridge between Ugar Khurd in Kagwad taluk and Kuduchi in Raibag taluk getting submerged in the water leading to the vital road link to Maharashtra getting cut off late on Monday.
River Krishna has been getting inflow of about 1.22 lakh cusecs water due to the heavy rains in the Konkan and Western Ghats regions of Maharashtra.
Water from the rivers Ghataprabha, Markendeya and Hiranyakeshi too have been joining the stream.
As the Ugar Khurd-Kuduchi bridge submerged in the river, the Revenue Department officials and Police Department officials placed barricades on both the sides of the bridge to prevent people and motorists from venturing on it.
Published 22 July 2024, 18:08 IST