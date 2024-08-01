Uncovering prehistoric art

After visiting Sanganakallu and Kapagallu, in Bellary, which feature dolerite stone boulders and megalithic tombs akin to those in Pavagada, historian Shiva Kumar and I began to question why petroglyphs were absent in the Pavagada region. Given its location on the bank of the North Pennar River basin, abundant grasslands and hilly regions — all conditions conducive to prehistoric settlement, the lack of petroglyphs seemed surprising.