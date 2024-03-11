Union govt providing infrastructure for growing aviation sector: Pralhad Joshi

“While the average growth rate of other countries is about 3 per cent, India’s growth rate is about 7.5 per cent. Our economy is the fastest growing economy in the world. In the next three years, India will jump to the third largest economy in the world from the present fifth position. Hence, the BJP government at the Centre has been focusing on developing infrastructure,” he said.

The Hubballi airport

Recalling the history of Hubballi airport, Joshi said, it was during the tenure of former chief minister S R Bommai, the airstrip was developed in the city. Later, when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the prime minister, Union minister late H Ananth Kumar managed to upgrade the airport with a terminal building.

In 2017, during the Modi government tenure, the existing terminal building was constructed, and now another terminal, which is four times bigger than the existing one, will be developed in the next two years, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Hubballi-Dharwad West MLA Arvind Bellad said, Joshi has written a new definition for development of twin cities. For the further development of the twin cities, it is our responsibility to elect Joshi for another term.

Hubballi-Dharwad Mayor Veena Bharadwad, MLAs Mahesh Tenginkai and M R Patil, and officials were present. Later, Hubballi-Dharwad East MLA Prasad Abbayya visited the venue and congratulated Joshi for initiating the Hubballi Airport developmental works.