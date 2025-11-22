Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi alleges 'horse trading' of Congress MLAs amid Karnataka power tussle

He also criticised Bengaluru police, once on par with Delhi and Mumbai, saying "daylight robberies are now common", without elaborating much.
Last Updated : 22 November 2025, 11:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2025, 11:41 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnataka PoliticsPrahlad Joshi

Follow us on :

Follow Us