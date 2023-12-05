'Unprecedented situation': K'taka HC suspends live streaming after 'obscene visuals' played during video conference

"We are not permitting video conferencing facilities, live streaming facilities. Unfortunately, some mischief is being played. There may be some mischief players. Technology is being misused,” he said.

The chief justice requested lawyers not to trouble the staff of the computer section if permission was not granted. "This is an unfortunate and unprecedented situation. Otherwise, the Karnataka high court is always in favour of technology being used for better services for the public at large and the advocates,” Chief Justice Varale said.

The court requested lawyers, public litigants/and parties in person to appear physically until the video conference proceedings are restored with new safeguards.

In his police complaint, the high court's Registrar (Computers) stated that when live proceedings were underway on Monday afternoon, some unknown people joined the video conference on Zoom, "misbehaved and played obscene visuals" in video halls 6, 12, 18, 23, 24, 26 and others.

The complaint, filed at the Central Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime (CEN) police station, provided details of the streaming and the suspects' IP addresses, and requested the police to trace the miscreants.