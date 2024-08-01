Unregulated homestays thriving in Mysuru's most desired tourist destination

Mysuru: Unregulated homestays are thriving in the most desired tourist destination - Mysuru, according to the details availed by a proprietor of a licensed homestay.
Besides availing information from the Tourism Department, N Nagendra and H V Lavanya of Kukkeshree Homestay, in Jayalakshmipuram, Mysuru, have complained to the Police Department, Deputy Commissioner and Joint Director for Tourism about the unauthorised homestays menace.
They said, they would complain to the Cyber Police also, because some of the internet platforms are not of Indian origin.
NIDHI App
Nagendra and Lavanya said that there is an urgent need to address the menace of illegal homestays in Mysuru, that solicit guests (tourists) on online platforms and mobile applications (Airbnb, etc).
The Union Tourism Ministry is hosting the National Integrated Database of Hospitality Industry (NIDHI) App for the promotion of the sector.
“Illegal homestays are affecting the hospitality sector in Mysuru, badly. This situation demands urgent intervention by government agencies. Our Kukkeshree Homestay is registered with the Tourism Department. Recent data, obtained through Right to Information (RTI) Act, on April 16, reveals that there are only 19 registered homestays in Mysuru district. However, 698 homestays are listed on a mobile application (Airbnb) under Mysuru segment,” said Nagendra.
Multiple complaints
“No effective action has been taken, to curb unauthorised homestays, despite multiple complaints to the DC of Mysuru district, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, Police Commissioner and Joint Director for Tourism. The illegal operators use using online platforms like Instagram Marketing, Airbnb, Google My Business, Booking.com and Trip-Advisor, and posing an unfair competition to legitimate businesses,” Lavanya said.
Nagendra said, “Online Travel Agency (OTA) platforms are concerned only about their commission. They do not check the legality of homestays. Illegal homestays do not display boards, do not collect valid ID proofs from guests, and do not obtain NOCs from neighbours. They do not pay taxes to the MCC, misuse domestic power supply and also Gruha Jyothi scheme. Such facilities lack fire safety measures and do not provide information to the Police Department and other local authorities. Even foreign nationals are allowed, without proper verification.”
Unfair competition
“Due to unchecked growth of illegal homestays, Mysuru’s registered hotels, lodges, homestays and resorts face booking issues. Their business is snatched away by illegal homestays. Besides, they compromise on quality and safety of accommodation offered to the tourists,” said Lavanya.
“The authorities concerned should enforce compliance with registration requirements, conduct regular inspections, and penalise violators, to protect the reputation of Mysuru as a premier tourist destination,” Nagendrra said.
Crackdown needed
President of Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association C Narayana Gowda said that unauthorised homestays are a threat to not just the hospitality industry, but to the society, because there is no system to verify the identity of their guests.
“Anti-social elements can also use their facilities very easily. The problem is being discussed over the past few months. We have urged the District Administration and the Tourism Department to crackdown on unauthorised homestays,” he said.
Action mooted
Joint Director for Tourism M K Savitha said that at present 27 homestays have registered with the department and more details have been sought from the Superintendent of Police for further action.
“The operators of homestays can apply online, by uploading NOCs from the Police Department and local bodies, along with a nominal fee of Rs 500. We also provide assistance in applying online, if they approach us. Besides, we have urged the Tourism Director to modify the procedure a bit and also simplify the applying process, to encourage registration,” she said.