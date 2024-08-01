Unregulated homestays thriving in Mysuru's most desired tourist destination

Mysuru: Unregulated homestays are thriving in the most desired tourist destination - Mysuru, according to the details availed by a proprietor of a licensed homestay.

Besides availing information from the Tourism Department, N Nagendra and H V Lavanya of Kukkeshree Homestay, in Jayalakshmipuram, Mysuru, have complained to the Police Department, Deputy Commissioner and Joint Director for Tourism about the unauthorised homestays menace.

They said, they would complain to the Cyber Police also, because some of the internet platforms are not of Indian origin.

NIDHI App

Nagendra and Lavanya said that there is an urgent need to address the menace of illegal homestays in Mysuru, that solicit guests (tourists) on online platforms and mobile applications (Airbnb, etc).

The Union Tourism Ministry is hosting the National Integrated Database of Hospitality Industry (NIDHI) App for the promotion of the sector.

“Illegal homestays are affecting the hospitality sector in Mysuru, badly. This situation demands urgent intervention by government agencies. Our Kukkeshree Homestay is registered with the Tourism Department. Recent data, obtained through Right to Information (RTI) Act, on April 16, reveals that there are only 19 registered homestays in Mysuru district. However, 698 homestays are listed on a mobile application (Airbnb) under Mysuru segment,” said Nagendra.