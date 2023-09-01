Upset Prajwal Revanna leaves meeting as Karnataka HC invalidates his LS membership

Hearing the news of Karnataka High Court invalidating the Lok Sabha membership of JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna for allegedly filing a false affidavit to the Election Commission in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Prajwal instantly left a programme he was attending in Hassan on Friday.

Prajwal is the son of Holenarasipur MLA H D Revanna and grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda. He was also known as the third youngest Member of Parliament.

Prajwal, who was the lone Lok Sabha member from Karnataka representing his party, was facing challenge to his election as Hassan MP in two election petitions in the court.

Prajwal was participating in a meeting in Hassan, when the news of his invalidation as MP came. Prajwal immediately left the venue.

He refused to speak to the media and left the venue.

The petition was filed by A Manju, the defeated candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency in 2019, in which Prajwal Prajwal had won. The petition alleged that Prajwal had not declared all the expenses made by him in the polls before the Election Commission.