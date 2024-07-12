Valmiki Corporation scam: BJP to lay siege to Vidhana Soudha on July 15

He added that the meeting also decided to chalk out strategies to face the forthcoming bypolls to three Legislative Assembly seats - Shiggaon, Channapatna and Sandur and an MLC seat which fell vacant after former chief ministers, Basavaraj Bommai, H D Kumaraswamy and E Thukaram and Leader of the Opposition in Council Kota Srinivasa Poojary respectively resigned as members after they moved to New Delhi after winning Lok Sabha polls. Earlier in the day, BJP state president B Y VIjayendra asserted that the state BJP would fight inside and outside the Vidhana Soudha against the ruling Congress for pursuing anti-people policies since it came to power last year.