Valmiki Corporation scam: SIT arrests man from Hyderabad

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested another suspect in the multi-crore scam at the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.
The total arrests in the case now stand at 11, while the SIT has seized an estimated Rs 14 crore.
Well-placed sources confirmed to DH that a person named Saitej was arrested from Hyderabad on Monday.
Saitej is the associate of Satyanarayana, chairman of First Finance Credit Co-Operative Society Limited in Hyderabad, who was arrested earlier by SIT, sources said.
DH reported previously that Rs 89.62 crore was lien marked to First Finance Credit Co-Operative Society Limited "as the funds are transferred wrongly".
The alleged unauthorised transfer of Rs 187 crore belonging to the corporation came to the fore after accounts superintendent Chandrashekhar died by suicide on May 26 at his residence in Shivamogga.
Following the scam, Minister for Tribal Welfare B Nagendra resigned from the Cabinet.
Published 24 June 2024, 21:21 IST