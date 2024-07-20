Valmiki Corporation scam: BJP demands Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's resignation

Ballari (Karnataka): BJP Karnataka unit president B Y Vijayendra on Saturday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the alleged Rs 187 crore scam in a government-owned corporation.

He said scams can take place only if there is an incompetent Chief Minister or if there was his verbal consent.

Referring to the embezzlement of Rs 187 crore in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, Vijayendra said not only the scamsters enjoyed the hard earned money of the taxpayers and they also splurged it during the Lok Sabha election in Ballari.