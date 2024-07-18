Valmiki corporation scam: Ex-minister B Nagendra’s ED custody extended till July 22

Bengaluru: A special court on Thursday extended former Congress minister B Nagendra’s custody with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) by five days.
Nagendra, who was arrested by ED in connection with the alleged multi-crore scam at the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, will remain in the Central agency’s custody till July 22.
Nagendra was produced before the court by ED officials during the day after his custody ended. He was arrested on July 12 following massive search operations by the ED in 23 places in four states, including at premises linked to the former minister.
The alleged misappropriation of Rs 89.62 crore belonging to the corporation came to the fore after accounts superintendent Chandrashekhar died by suicide on May 26 at his Shivamogga residence.
Published 18 July 2024, 12:57 IST