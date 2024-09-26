Verdant visits

Last Dasara season, Mysuru saw a new addition to the many spots worth seeing in the heritage city. Visitors have been enjoying the city’s first botanical garden at Lingambudhi. Even students from educational institutions and agricultural colleges, wishing to learn about the conservation of flora and fauna, have been visiting the gardens. The garden houses around 300 plant species. This includes a wide range of indigenous, exotic and endangered plant species.
Suresh Kumar, a horticulture student, says that the park has been developed with rare species, landscaping and ornamental features. “It helps a lot for students to learn about rare plant species that were previously only available in Lalbagh in Bengaluru,” he says.
With attentive design and planning, around 15 acres of land that had been covered in wild plants, bushes and debris has been transformed into a garden. The garden was inaugurated by CM Siddaramaiah, as part of Dasara celebrations in 2023.
Speaking to DH, Manjunath Angadi, deputy director of the Horticulture Department, says the garden has been developed at a cost of Rs 5.6 crore. “The objective is the introduction, conservation, development and propagation of indigenous and exotic plant species, as well as the conservation of birds and animals,” he says. An herbarium, for identification and documentation of various plant species, has been established. The garden is a platform for students, environmentalists and botanists to study plants, the official adds.
Medicinal and aromatic plants of local heritage have been passed on from generation to generation. They need to be protected, as the species could be eliminated due to climate change, pests and disease or foreign plant attacks, Angadi adds.
The botanical gardens are situated adjacent to the walking track of the Lingambudhi city garden, developed by the state forest department.
The plants have been organised based on species and utility — this includes blocks, classified as medicinal, aromatic, rose, topiary and butterfly gardens, bamboo, ficus, rockery, fragrance and minor fruits. There is also a palmatum block and lotus pond to attract aquatic birds. The medicinal and aromatic garden has 30 varieties of plants, including soap berries, cinnamon and cluster figs. Naveen Kumar, an assistant director of Horticulture at the garden, says that while there are already 300 species of plants, around 140 species from Maharashtra, Kolkata and other parts of the country will be arriving soon.
The ficus block, with trees that have wide canopies, is a crowd-pleaser and adds a special beauty to the botanical garden. Showy silk cotton trees, along with trees of the African locust bean, Krishna fig, wood apple, ashwatha, jackfruit and Mysore fig can also be seen in this section.
Haven for fauna
Authorities have planted 14 kinds of flowering plants, especially suited for butterflies to feed and lay eggs on, within the butterfly garden.
Additionally, the forest walking track and lake, lined with thick, green foliage and in some areas with bamboo thickets, attract a variety of bird species.
C S Kulashekara, a wildlife photographer and bird watcher says, “The lotus pond is advantageous to certain bird species for breeding. The butterfly park helps researchers to study the lifecycle of various species. The place is also very useful for entomologists, and bird researchers. I spend at least two to three hours at the park, every day.”
Ecological heritage
The Lingambudhi lake was constructed in memory of Maharani Krishna Vilasa Lingajammanni by Krishnaraja Wadiyar in 1828, on 250 acres. Prior to 2003, the lake served as a source of drinking water, irrigation and fishing to the people of nearby village. However, the lake has since been classified a protected area.
There is also a forest park, spanning 100 acres, which draws walkers every day, along with a children’s play area, open gym, yoga platform and a pergola. A bird watch tower has also been constructed on the bank of Lingambudhi lake recently.
R Manjunath, assistant director of horticulture (ADH), at the Lingambudhi Botanical Garden, says the lotus pond and a view tower have been developed in the past year.
A large number of students from educational institutions, including agricultural colleges from Kodagu, Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and other places frequent the gardens.
The botanical garden is open from 10 am to 5.30 pm. The public has been allowed free entry for the past year. “However, we have sent a proposal to the government to implement a nominal entry fee. It is expected to be approved by Dasara this year,” Manjunath says.