Verdant visits

The plants have been organised based on species and utility — this includes blocks, classified as medicinal, aromatic, rose, topiary and butterfly gardens, bamboo, ficus, rockery, fragrance and minor fruits. There is also a palmatum block and lotus pond to attract aquatic birds. The medicinal and aromatic garden has 30 varieties of plants, including soap berries, cinnamon and cluster figs. Naveen Kumar, an assistant director of Horticulture at the garden, says that while there are already 300 species of plants, around 140 species from Maharashtra, Kolkata and other parts of the country will be arriving soon.