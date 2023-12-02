Video of deplorable condition of waste collection vehicle goes viral

Mangaluru: A video of a waste collection vehicle driver dangerously boarding the vehicle through the window for being unable to open the door and the pathetic condition of the vehicle has gone viral on social media.
The vehicle belongs to Ullal CMC which comes under Mangalore Assembly constituency represented by Assembly Speaker U T Khader.
The video was allegedly captured while the driver was struggling to enter inside the vehicle at Kallapu recently and was posted on social media. The video has also come to the notice of the CM office. The office of the OSD to CM Karnataka in its reply said “noted” on the X handle.
Ullal CMC Commissioner Vani Alva in her letter to Project Director, District Urban Development Cells said that the said vehicle was purchased in 2016-17 under Swaccha Bharat Mission and is already seven years old. As Ullal is situated on the seashore, with moisture content containing salt, the vehicle has developed rust and is in irreparable condition. Despite this, the vehicles are engaged to collect waste from 16,546 houses, and 3213 commercial complexes daily to manage the solid waste in the CMC limits.
With the available funds, an action plan has been prepared for the purchase of five new auto tippers, and one compactor which in turn was approved by the administrator on October 30. The tender process has begun for the purchase of vehicles for door-to-door waste collection and vehicles will reach at the earliest.
The action plan comprises of purchase of a tipper for Rs 33.50 lakh, a bailing machine for dry waste unit for Rs 8 lakh, an electric auto tipper for the purchase of e-waste from households for Rs eight lakh, construction of rest room and toilets for civic workers working in dry waste unit for Rs 10 lakh. Five auto tippers will be purchased for Rs 52.83 lakh, said Vani Alva.