Video of deplorable condition of waste collection vehicle goes viral

Mangaluru: A video of a waste collection vehicle driver dangerously boarding the vehicle through the window for being unable to open the door and the pathetic condition of the vehicle has gone viral on social media.

The vehicle belongs to Ullal CMC which comes under Mangalore Assembly constituency represented by Assembly Speaker U T Khader.

The video was allegedly captured while the driver was struggling to enter inside the vehicle at Kallapu recently and was posted on social media. The video has also come to the notice of the CM office. The office of the OSD to CM Karnataka in its reply said “noted” on the X handle.