Vijayapura’s lemon legacy hit as drought bites

The government has established the board with its office in Indi town to encourage the production of lemon crops. But, the production has failed to get fillip despite training and other programmes to the farmers who contend that they are deprived of canal water to the tail-end areas. Moreover, water release has been stopped from the reservoir in the rabi season last year. Therefore, they also emphasized the need to take up water harvesting schemes as underground water has receded to more than 500 feet deep in the district due to the failure of monsoon.