Vijayendra, Nikhil Kumaraswamy target Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, bat for respective fathers

"He (Siddaramaiah) has cheated the people by appointing a one-man commission led by retired high court judge to probe the MUDA scam, a day before Assembly session. He ran away without answering from the Assembly like 'Ranahedi'. We will expose his corruption. Yeddyurappa is a fighter and has voiced for the poor and farmers. Are you (Siddaramaiah) still scared of him (BSY) who is 82? Siddaramaiah has filed 15 FIRs with CID, to prevent him (BSY) from becoming CM again," Vijayendra added.

On the other side, Nikhil Kumarswamy said, "We are only against those who have looted tax-payers money. People have accepted the BJP-JD(S) alliance and hence, they have elected 19 MPs. As brothers, we will march together and win elections. The moment our padayatra entered Mysuru, there was a rain of blessings."

Nikhil added, "D K Shivakumar is frustrated after the Lok Sabha polls. Thus, he is targeting the JD(S). DKS should learn to respect former PM H D Deve Gowda for at least his age."