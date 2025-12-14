Vijayendra plans defamation case against Yatnal

<p>Shivamogga: State BJP president B Y Vijayendra has said that he is contemplating to file a defamation suit against expelled party MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for making ‘false allegations’ against him.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, he said that his patience had a limit.</p><p> “It seems Yatnal can’t have food without speaking against me,” Vijayendra said. He was referring to Yatnal’s allegation that Vijayendra had taken Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to Delhi for a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah with the intention of making Shivakumar the CM and himself (Vijayendra) becoming deputy CM. </p>