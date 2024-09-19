Visitors great and small

On another day, we had a visitor who had to be handled with utmost care! While we get many human visitors who need careful handling, this was a reptile — a Russell’s viper. He was found curled up in the corridor between the store and the kitchen. However, he was eventually discovered when he showed his displeasure at the frequent disturbances by hissing at a passerby. When disturbed, a Russell’s viper hisses loudly, like a pressure cooker, and only bites as a last resort. He was duly rescued by our snake rescue squad which by then had been augmented with the arrival of Vineeth – a man with a passion for them.

One evening, Vineeth and I were birdwatching near the resort when, in the fading light, we spotted a bunch of large birds not far from us whose colour and shape were unfamiliar. Intrigued and excited, I stopped to look through my binoculars: Seven bar-headed geese standing just a few yards away. This was the first time I had seen them in my life. I never expected to see them here in Kabini.