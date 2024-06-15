Visually-impaired student beats all odds to secure Rank 1 in Mangaluru University exam

Mangaluru: When Adhish Uchil's name was announced during the Mangalore University convocation to receive the first rank from Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, his parents were overjoyed. A visually-impaired student of SDM College, Mangaluru has secured first rank in BA (HRD) examinations conducted by the Mangalore University during 2023. He secured Cumulative Grade Point Achievement (CGPA) of 8.74.

Speaking to DH, Adhish said that he is happy to receive the top rank from the university. "Teachers were very supportive and would help me with study materials and guided me on writing the exams. I was using non visual desktop access in my laptop, which used to read all the study materials to me, which in turn helped me to grasp everything."

Further, he said "It was Enable India, a NGO in Bengaluru which taught me to use the software. I was attentive in my class and used to prepare my notes. The teachers were also sharing with me the PPT which they used in the classrooms while teaching the subjects, which in turn helped me a lot."