Vokkaliga ministers, MLAs meet CM Siddaramaiah, seek strict action against BJP MLA Munirathna

The contractor Cheluvaraju, who is one of the complainants, has also released a purported audio recording of a phone conversation between him and Munirathna, in which the latter had allegedly made derogatory comments in reference to individuals from Vokkaliga and Dalit community.

Asked as to what kind of action they have sought against Munirathna, Cheluvarayaswamy said, "attempts may be made by him to evade action, but it should not be allowed, and the case should be presented strongly before the court, by the government's advocates with records, and ensure that he gets punished." "The government should take more interest in this case," he said.

Also noting that the delegation has demanded that an investigation should be done by agencies like Lokayukta or Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the case, the minister said, the chief minister has said that it will be looked into.

"Munirathna is unfit to become an MLA," he said.

Subsequently, when reporters pointed out that Munirathna was earlier MLA from Congress, the minister said, "...we had given him a ticket and made him MLA, but we were not aware that he is such a person. Now his colour has come out... apparently there are several incidents involving him. Now the time has come." Cheluvarayaswamy also hit out at BJP leaders for alleging the arrest was made without notice and vendetta politics. "They should be ashamed....the BJP should take disciplinary action against him," he said.