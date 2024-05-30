VTU creates history, announces undergraduate last semester results within hours of examination

Its for the first time in the history of 25 years of the varsity that results of final semester of BE, B Tech, B Arch and B Plan undergraduate courses were announced immediately on completion of the last semester examination, Vice Chancellor Dr S Vidyashankar informed.

Dr Vidyashankar in a release informed that fast announcement of the result will help students gain employment in different sectors and also to pursue higher education for their future. In the interests of the students, VTU administration brought changes in the academic, examination and research departments and has succeeded in announcing results on the same day of completion of last semester examination paper.

A total of 42,323 students of all colleges affiliated to VTU had appeared for the last semester examination on Thursday which ended at 5:30 pm and results were announced by 8:30 pm. Students will get their results on WhatsApp, he said.

Students who have cleared all their examinations successfully and have become graduates will get provisional degree certificates (PDC) on June 3 (Monday) on applying online, he informed.