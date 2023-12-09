Wadiyar unhappy with installation of statue of late seer at Gun House Circle

A division bench, comprising then Acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum had said that it is clear that the place where the statue was proposed to be installed is one of the busiest circles of Mysuru city. The bench noted that the map and other documents filed by the State government shows that as many as six roads join the square and the circle is certainly a part of the road.

“The Supreme Court has categorically directed the State governments not to grant any permission for installation of statues or construction of structures on public roads. Therefore, the question of permitting the installation of statue and resolution passed by the Mysuru City Corporation to install a statue does not arise. In considered view of this court, neither the petitioner nor anyone can install a statue at a circle or island,” the bench had said.