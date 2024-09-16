War call to be met with war: BJP leader C T Ravi on BC Road incident

Ravi said, it is a challenge to the entire Bharat. “We will reply to it, as a war. Even our ancestors had replied to the swords, with swords. When we are challenged, for a war, we have to accept it. Otherwise, it will become like in Pakistan and Bangladesh. Advise will be of no use, under such circumstances,” he said.

“Already, Palestine flags have been waved in Chikkamagaluru. There is suspicion that there are sleeper cells of extremist organisations, in the Malnad region. Even in Koppa, Bajrang Dal had exposed the terrorist camp run by Yasin Bhatkal. It is dangerous for the nation. The entire network should be exposed and the divisive forces should be punished. But, following pressure from some influential persons, the accused were released,” he said.

Ravi said, “I had a doubt, that outside people are involved in the Nagamangala riot. Now, the names of Keralites have surfaced. Thus, the probe of the riot should be handed over to the NIA. We will appeal, before the Court, to hand over the riot case to the NIA”.

“In Mandya district, 90 per cent of the people are Hindus. The people are also not mild. If a riot has occurred, here, it can only be a well-planned nefarious activity. Their intention is to create violence and thus fear, among the people. There is video evidence of the Police personnel becoming helpless, before the rioters. Does the Police have standing instruction from the Congress government, not to take action against Muslims?” he asked.