'Water audit committee to study availability of water resources in state'

The people of the state ousted BJP from power after getting fed up with the immense corruption by the government. The government jobs were literally sold. The constitution was murdered. The commission business was at its peak. The prices of essential commodities had skyrocketed during the BJP rule, he pointed out.

To a query on B Y Vijayendra getting appointed as BJP state president, Kharge said that he wishes B Y Vijayendra well. However, it is upto the BJP leaders to say why several of them were unhappy. C T Ravi, Basanagouda Paril Yatnal and Sunil Kumar were absent during the swearing-in of Vijayendra. “There is no leadership in BJP. The internal clash of BJP will be an advantage for Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. There has been no selection of opposition leaders in the Legislative Assembly and Council so far. Anyway, we are not forming our election strategy based on BJP's weakness. We rely upon our strength. The guarantee schemes implemented by us will help us in LS elections.

Also, there is no need for the Congress to carry out 'Operation Hasta'. Those who accept our ideologies are welcome to the party, he said and added that by Lok Sabha elections, the houses of BJP and JD(S) will be empty.