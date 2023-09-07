Water-level depletes in Triveni Sangama in Kodagu

Water is prevented by placing an obstruction at Triveni Sangama, for the bathing of devotees.

The sources of water which were rejuvenated during July, have also dried up. Cracks have formed on paddy fields, due to lack of water, thus resulting in stagnation of agricultural activities.

The Bhagamandala Temple Parupattedar Kondira Ponnanna said water-level might not rise significantly even if it rains.

Water-level has receded in Bhagamandala, Pulikotu, Paluru, Napoklu, Balamuri, Bethri and other places where Kaveri flows. Agriculturists have been trying to provide water from the river, through pumps.

Showers on Wednesday created hope among the farmers. Coffee planters have been providing fertilisers.

Harish from Kiggalu village said there is only two feet of water in River Cauvery in Bethri during the first week of September. "We might have a tough summer this time," he added.

During the last monsoon, Bhagamandala received 574 cm of rainfall this time of the year. However, this year, there has been only 270 cm of rainfall. Last year, there was 202 cm of rainfall in August alone. This year, there has been no rainfall in August. Moreover, the scorching heat has resulted in the evaporation of the existing water.