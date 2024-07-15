Water security mandatory in tighter rules for new buildings in Karnataka

Bengaluru: In a major shift aimed at enforcing environment impact assessment (EIA) rules, the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) has begun asking builders to submit detailed water budgeting. It has also deferred over 10 proposals due to their lack of a sustainable approach, in view of the looming water crisis.

As per the EIA Rules issued in September 2006, projects with a built-up area of 20,000 sqm to 1.5 lakh sqm or above need prior approval from environment authorities. The projects are screened by expert committees and sent to the SEIAA for approval.

Reconstituted in March, the SEIAA has invoked the sustainability principle to ensure that builders taking up projects, especially in gram panchayat jurisdictions where rules for drawing groundwater are not stringent, do not get away with cursory mentions of water conservation.

