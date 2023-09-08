Water stopped from KRS dam; agitators end protest in Karnataka's Mandya

The protests have been withdrawn temporarily, as the water has been stopped to Tamil Nadu. A decision on the future course of action would be taken after the Supreme Court verdict on September 21, according to farmer leaders.

The Cauvery Neeravari Nigam (CNN) started releasing 1,700 cusec of water to canals on rotation basis from September 8 (Friday). It was increased to 3,500 cusec by Friday night, the authorities said.

In all, 35.53 TMC ft of water has been released to Tamil Nadu from July 7 to September 6. With the current water capacity of the dam, two rotations of water can be released to canals for agriculture. Later, it would be stored only for drinking purposes, according to CNN sources.

District in-charge and Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy visited the Cauvery protest venue on Friday. "The government is committed to protect the farmers. All steps are being taken to argue the case before the Supreme Court," he assured. Later, the agitators ended the protest.