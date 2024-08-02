Wayanad tragedy: Five more bodies identified from Karnataka, out of 18 deceased

Gundlupet Tahsildar Ramesh Babu, who is in Wayanad from Tuesday, informed DH.

Bodies of six people including Puttasiddi (62) and Rani (50) from Chamarajnagar, Shreya (19) from Ukkalagere of T Narsipur taluk of Mysuru district; three from Kodagu were identified till Wednesday.

Kodagu

Rohith (9) from Siddapura of Kodagu; his Uncle Doreswamy (52) and cousin Darshini (18), who are from Siddapura of Kodagu and resided in Mundakai have died. Rohith had been to his uncle's house, when the incident occurred. Their bodies were identified on Wednesday.

Seven more to be located

Bodies of Rathnamma (45), wife of Rajendra of Irasavadi of Chamarajanagar taluk; six more from Ukkalagere of T Narsipur taluk of Mysuru district, including Gurumallan (60), Appannan (39), Sabitha (43), Divya (35), Ashwin (13), Jithu (11) are yet to be located.

12 brought back

Relatives of survivors in Karnataka, heaved a sigh of relief as Chamarajnagar officials brought two people, who had gone there and were stranded; and 10 survivors who had migrated and settled there, back to Karnataka.

Swamishetty, 70, from Thriyambakapura village in Gundlupet taluk who had been to a relative's place, was treated at Vythiri Taluk Hospital. He has been brought back by officials. Radha 36, wife of Rajesh from Dadadahalli of Malavalli taluk of Mandya district, who had been to meet relatives and was stranded, has been brought back.

They also brought back four survivors from Gundlupet and six from Chamarajnagar, who had migrated and settled there.

Thirty-five survivors, including 25 from Ukkalagere of T Narsipur taluk, and 10 from Chamarajnagar district are still in relief camps at Government higher secondary school and St Joseph UP School in Meppadi.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah spoke to Mahadevamma, a survivor from Ukkalagere of T Narsipur taluk, who has lost three sons, three daughters-in-law and three grandchildren. He consoled her and assured of providing necessary assistance to her. She stays with her daughter Rathna, at a relief camp in Meppadi. Tahsildar Ramesh Babu informed.