We reached Moon, but don’t treat our brothers well: Karnataka HC on manual scavenging

The bench said that despite the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, in force, and the apex court’s direction, it is disturbing that such a practice is still being continued. “Everyone is a child of God. Why are we getting our brothers to do this job? We are proud of the fact that we have reached the moon. But we are not treating our own brothers in the right way,” the bench orally said.