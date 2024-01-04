We reached Moon, but don’t treat our brothers well: Karnataka HC on manual scavenging

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday directed the registration of a suo motu PIL petition taking cognisance of a recent media report about the continued practice of manual scavenging.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit appointed advocate Shridhar Prabhu as amicus curiae to assist the court.
The bench observed that the report about manual scavenging is disturbing and shocks one’s conscience. “Merely because a person takes birth in a particular community, carries a stamp of one caste, he is required to do this work (manual scavenging). Is it not a shame on humanity? Is this what we all are here for? Merely because somebody is facing financial difficulty, is he to lead a life as bad as an animal,” the bench orally asked.
The bench said that despite the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, in force, and the apex court’s direction, it is disturbing that such a practice is still being continued. “Everyone is a child of God. Why are we getting our brothers to do this job? We are proud of the fact that we have reached the moon. But we are not treating our own brothers in the right way,” the bench orally said.
The court asked the amicus curiae to file the public interest litigation with the registry, which in turn, has been directed to place the matter before the court for hearing on January 8.