<p>Bengaluru: Power tussle in the governing Congress took a new turn on Wednesday with influential Vokkaliga pontiff Nirmalanandanatha Swami publicly backing Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Shivakumar">DK Shivakumar</a>'s chief ministerial ambition. </p><p>Nirmalanandanatha Swami heads the Adichunchanagiri Mutt, which is the most prominent and influential institution representing the 'dominant' Vokkaliga community. The Mutt enjoys cross-party political patronage. </p><p>“In the previous election, we (Vokkaligas) voted (for Congress) hoping that one of our leaders (Shivakumar) would become the chief minister, but it didn’t happen then. As per what they said, we were optimistic that an opportunity would be provided after two-and-a-half years. However, it doesn’t seem to be happening. If it doesn’t happen, thousands of devotees are telling us that they will be in pain,” Nirmalanandanatha Swami told reporters in Hassan.</p><p>The seer was referring to the alleged power-sharing agreement between Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> and Shivakumar.</p><p>"We and our devotees feel that Shivakumar should become the chief minister after two-and-a-half years. The Congress high command should do that,” the pontiff said, adding that the leadership crisis "is not good for a state moving along the path of progress."</p>.Power tussle: DK Shivakumar reaches out to CM loyalist Satish Jarkiholi in key late-night meet.<p>The pontiff recalled that there were many Vokkaliga chief ministers in the past. “From the times of KC Reddy and Kengal Hanmanthaiah, HD Devegowda, SM Krishna, Sadananda Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy...all ruled the state to take it along the path of progress. Similarly, Shivakumar, who has worked as an honest soldier of the (Congress) party, must get an opportunity,” he said. </p><p>Karnataka has had seven Vokkaliga chief ministers: KC Reddy, Kengal Hanumanthaiah, Kadidal Manjappa and SM Krishna (Congress), HD Devegowda (Janata Dal), HD Kumaraswamy from JD(S) and DV Sadananada Gowda from BJP.</p><p>"Shivakumar has never acted against party discipline. He has faced a lot of difficulties alone for the sake of the party’s survival and prosperity. All have a feeling that he will become the chief minister, including us. We have confidence that their high command will act as per this feeling," the pontiff said. </p>