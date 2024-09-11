Western Ghats ESZ notification: Karnataka govt to hold consultation in 10 districts on September 19

Bengaluru: With the Centre setting September 27 as deadline to receive feedback from Western Ghats states on notifying the eco sensitive zone(ESZ), the state government will hold a stakeholder meeting on September 19 to consult the leaders of 10 Ghats districts.

The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) issued the sixth draft ESZ notification on July 31, reiterating the proposal to declare as ESZ 56,825.7 sq km in six states, including 20,668 sq km in 10 districts of Karnataka.

After paying tributes to the forest personnel who lost life on the line of duty, Minister Eshwar Khandre said a meeting will be held with people's representatives in the 10 districts.

"We have to submit the state government's stance on September 27. We will take the opinion of the leaders to the cabinet sub committee on September 20 and place our recommendation before the chief minister the next day to finalise the government's stand," he said.

Last week, Khandre had suggested that the state may limit the ESZ to 16632 sq km area which already enjoys protection as notified forests, sanctuaries and eco sensitive zones of protected areas.