Where first-generation learning comes to life

"I want to address things at the grassroot level," says Naveen Tejaswi, the recent TOTO award winner (for creative writing in Kannada), who has started an art school for his village’s children. In his speech at the awards ceremony, Naveen had said he would be using the prize money to fund a project in his village.

“If someone from a marginalised community wins, it is the community that wins,” he had said. He wanted to give back to the community where his films’ stories took birth. That is how ‘Bheema Shaale’, an art centre with various activities and programmes, was started early this month in Hosabale, Shivamogga.