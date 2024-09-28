Who are we to stop...? asks H C Mahadevappa on Mahisha Mandalothsava celebration

Mysuru: Minister for Social Welfare H C Mahadevappa has indirectly supported the celebration of Mahisha Mandalothsava scheduled to be held on Sunday, September 29, atop the Chamundi Hill, in Mysuru.
Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, Mahadevappa, also Mysuru district in-charge Minister, responded to a question on Mahisha Mandalothsava.
He said anybody is free to perform their respective spiritual or religious ritual without causing problems to others. “Who are we to tell somebody whether to perform a ritual or not? Each person has his/her right to their religious beliefs. The only thing is that it should not cause a law and order problem,” Mahadevappa said.
He went onto add, “In Bharat’s civilisation, we have a culture to worship water and soil also. No one should oppose others’ beliefs or rituals. The Police are capable of handling any situation."
Mahisha Dasara
Mahisha Mandalothsava is being celebrated by a section of like-minded people, led by former mayor Purushotham and retired professors K S Bhagawan and P V Nanjaraj Urs. For a decade, until last year, the celebration was called Mahisha Dasara. From this year, they have changed its name to Mandalothsava.
Another section of the people, including BJP leaders like Prathap Simha, have been opposing the celebration, stating that it is being done to counter Mysuru Dasara, celebrated in honour of nine goddesses and to mark the victory of Rama against Ravana and also the victory of Pandavas against Kauravas in the Panchala war.
Pratap Simha has called for a countermarch on September 29 'Chamundi Chalo'.
He said "Hindus should not allow Mahisha Dasara, which insults goddess Chamundeshwari. If we do not come together and fight against it, we will lose the right to go to Chamundi temple and pray".
