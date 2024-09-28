Who are we to stop...? asks H C Mahadevappa on Mahisha Mandalothsava celebration

Mysuru: Minister for Social Welfare H C Mahadevappa has indirectly supported the celebration of Mahisha Mandalothsava scheduled to be held on Sunday, September 29, atop the Chamundi Hill, in Mysuru.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, Mahadevappa, also Mysuru district in-charge Minister, responded to a question on Mahisha Mandalothsava.

He said anybody is free to perform their respective spiritual or religious ritual without causing problems to others. “Who are we to tell somebody whether to perform a ritual or not? Each person has his/her right to their religious beliefs. The only thing is that it should not cause a law and order problem,” Mahadevappa said.

He went onto add, “In Bharat’s civilisation, we have a culture to worship water and soil also. No one should oppose others’ beliefs or rituals. The Police are capable of handling any situation."