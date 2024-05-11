Who is Devaraje Gowda? Whistleblower in Prajwal Revanna sex crimes case caught in double bind

BJP leader and advocate G Devaraje Gowda, the whistleblower of Prajwal Revanna sexual abuse cases, has found himself in a double bind of sorts.

Devaraje has been arrested for an allegedly molestion and rape case filled by a 36-year-old woman, just after he was arrested for connection with a sexual abuse videos belonging to Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna.

The FIR against Devaraje was filed by a woman at the Holenarasipura town police station of Hassan district on April 1, after her husband had filed a complaint against the BJP leader on March 30.

Meanwhile, Devaraje has also filled a complaint with Hebbal police in Bengaluru, against the woman and her husband, alleging a 'honey trap' attempt.

Who is Devaraje Gowda?

- The BJP leader is an advocate by profession.

- Devaraje hailing from the then-rival saffron party contested the 2023 Assembly elections against JD(S) MLA from Holenarasipura H D Revanna, father of Prajwal Revanna.

- He was defeated by the JD(S) MLA.

- Last week, Devaraje without elaborating much said, “Very soon, a big political change will happen in Hassan. JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy will be taking a big decision and it will happen within a week.”

- He had earlier claimed to have reached out to the BJP central leadership regarding the Prajwal Revanna matter, while the Karnataka BJP dismissed the claims, calling it "patently false."

- Devaraje also claimed that the Karnataka government is attempting to suppress evidence and manipulate the investigation, describing the SIT as "remote-controlled" by the state government.

- He has been booked under sections 354 (A), 354C, 448, 504, 506, 34 of the IPC and 66(E) of the Information Technology Act, 2008. The offences include assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, sexual harassment, voyeurism, house trespass, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace and criminal intimidation.

- He is also arrested for allegedly leaking the pendrive containing several explicit videos involving Prajwal Revanna.

