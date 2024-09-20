Why are BJP central leaders silent on Muniratha case: Priyank Kharge

New Delhi: Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday asked why the BJP central leaders silent on their MLA N Munirathna, who was arrested on various charges including sexual harassment and using casteist slurs.
The BJP leaders always claim that there is a party with differences. When their MLA faced sexual harassment case and making casteist slurs, the saffron party leaders maintain silence. Why not the BJP national leaders speak on this issue, Kharge said.
Speaking to the media, Kharge said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must speak on the issue. Will the PM accept the crime committed by his party MLA in Karnataka, he asked.
Kharge also demanded the Scheduled Caste leaders of the BJP should speak against their MLA.
Alleging that the Central Government adopted step motherly treatment towards Karnataka, he said the Centre was not helping Karnataka to attract investment. Despite several requests, the Centre did not sanction the semiconductor industry corridor in the state, he said.
Published 20 September 2024, 16:42 IST