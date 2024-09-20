Why are BJP central leaders silent on Muniratha case: Priyank Kharge

Speaking to the media, Kharge said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must speak on the issue. Will the PM accept the crime committed by his party MLA in Karnataka, he asked.

Kharge also demanded the Scheduled Caste leaders of the BJP should speak against their MLA.

Alleging that the Central Government adopted step motherly treatment towards Karnataka, he said the Centre was not helping Karnataka to attract investment. Despite several requests, the Centre did not sanction the semiconductor industry corridor in the state, he said.