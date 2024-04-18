Why should people vote for BJP? D K Shivakumar asks saffron party leaders

Alleging that enforcement directorate and income tax are working like agents of the BJP government, he said, “ The BJP is harassing the Congress leaders and supporters in the name of IT and ED. It is trying to win the elections by threatening our party workers, but people will not support them.” Criticising the JD(S) for fielding Deve Gowda’s son-in-law from the BJP, he said, “Even the JD(S) has lost strength.”