Widespread disgust over sleaze tapes in Karnataka, regret for supporting JD(S) MP Revanna

“It has been such pain and humiliation that we feel like quitting the party. If he wins, we have decided to pressure his grandfather H D Deve Gowda to ensure that he resigns as MP. Prajwal has given so much pain to the former prime minister at this age and to the party workers. Many people who always voted for JD(S) opted for Congress after the videos were out,” a JD(S) worker told DH.