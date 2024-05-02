Widespread disgust over sleaze tapes in Karnataka, regret for supporting JD(S) MP Revanna

Hassan: A sense of disgust prevails in Hassan city, Holenarsipur, Channarayapatna towns and in the villages, after the sex scandal allegedly involving MP Prajwal and his father H D Revanna came to light.
“Women of our village have seen videos on mobile phones and news channels. They are cursing Prajwal,” said a farmer from Edegowdanahalli in Holenarsipur taluk.
People in the region and loyal JD(S) party workers are regretting for supporting Prajwal in the Lok Sabha elections. They now say it would be an embarrassment to have such a person as MP.
“It has been such pain and humiliation that we feel like quitting the party. If he wins, we have decided to pressure his grandfather H D Deve Gowda to ensure that he resigns as MP. Prajwal has given so much pain to the former prime minister at this age and to the party workers. Many people who always voted for JD(S) opted for Congress after the videos were out,” a JD(S) worker told DH.
H S Manjunath, a farmers’ leader at Channarayapatna, said, “How can women approach such MPs fearlessly for help? Many JD(S) party workers chose the NOTA option after the tapes were out”.
A man from Channarayapatna said, “The JD(S)-BJP alliance did not work well at the ground level. Hence, most people have supported the Congress in this region. It took time for the videos to reach the rural area. Otherwise, none would have voted for JD(S),” he said.
A resident of Hassan city said, “With our support and due to the alliance with BJP, Prajwal is likely to win. But now, we wish and pray he doesn’t. If he wins and gets convicted, he will be disqualified. There will be a byelection and we don’t want it,” he said.
Writer Rupa Hassan said, “It is a huge scam as it involves more than 2,800 videos of hundreds of women allegedly exploited by a politician. We also condemn those using the issue for political gain by releasing the videos without blurring the victims’ faces. Some of the victims have tried to end their lives. The government should start a helpline for these women,” she said.
“H D Deve Gowda, H D Kumaraswamy and H D Revanna have done a lot of good work, especially in Hassan city. All that will go in vain now,” said a JD(S) party worker in Hassan.