'Will expose all scams of JD(S)-BJP regime during Public Convention in Mysuru': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

He further said, "They are jealous that I am working in favour of the poor, and that our administration is implementing guarantee programmes for the poor and the SC/ST communities. They are against guarantee schemes. The PM himself said we cannot implement them; even if they do, they will stop it. On the other hand, we have been successfully continuing them."

"Those who lie will not succeed, truth always wins. Is there truth to seek my resignation? I always have courage to face lies," Siddaramaiah asserted.

When asked about allegations regarding his indirect influence to get MUDA sites for his wife and demands for his resingation, he said, "Ex CM B S Yeddyurappa was involved in atleast 20 cases. He is involved in a POCSO case. Due to mercy of the court, he has not gone to jail".