'Will expose all scams of JD(S)-BJP regime during Public Convention in Mysuru': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Mysore: During a media interaction here on Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he will "expose" all the "corruption" carried out by the BJP-JD(S) government during their tenure in the state.
"I will expose all the corruption scams which happened during the reign of BJP and JD(S) and the stages of probes during the Public convention in Mysuru on Friday. BJP and JD(S) are targeting me to de-stabilise the government through this Mysuru Chalo Padayatra, as they failed to do operation Kamala", he claimed.
He further said, "They are jealous that I am working in favour of the poor, and that our administration is implementing guarantee programmes for the poor and the SC/ST communities. They are against guarantee schemes. The PM himself said we cannot implement them; even if they do, they will stop it. On the other hand, we have been successfully continuing them."
"Those who lie will not succeed, truth always wins. Is there truth to seek my resignation? I always have courage to face lies," Siddaramaiah asserted.
When asked about allegations regarding his indirect influence to get MUDA sites for his wife and demands for his resingation, he said, "Ex CM B S Yeddyurappa was involved in atleast 20 cases. He is involved in a POCSO case. Due to mercy of the court, he has not gone to jail".
"It is a non bailable case. He is facing allegations of abusing a girl at the age of 82 years. He should retire from public life; only then I will think of my resignation. He had taken bribe through cheques when he was CM. He had denotified land. What have I done? Is there a document, or an order, or statement? As a matter for fact, when I was CM, my wife had given an application to MUDA seeking alternate site. I had told MUDA that sites should not be given until I am CM. In 2021, she applied for it again when BJP was in power. How could I exert influence then? Since it was legal, they gave the site as compensation", he added.
"I received one notice from the governor regarding MUDA issue and I have answered it. In my reply and response of the Cabinet to the Governor, we have given all details. He has to accept it as it is legal according to the constitution."
When asked if new Chief Secretary was invited by the Governor for details related to MUDA case he said, "New Chief Secretary couldn't meet the Governor after she assumed power, as he was in Delhi, so she had meet him once he came."
Regarding the Governor's meeting with Amit Shah, he said, "Governor had gone to meet him for money for the development of Bengaluru."
When asked about BJP and JD(S) leaders' statement that the government would collapse by the time Padaytra reaches Mysuru on Thursday, he asserted, "Their government was corrupt. We will expose their scams including the Janthakal mining scam and Shell scam involving Yeddyurappa and his son, Devraj Urs truck terminal scam, Bhovi Corporation corruption scam and their stages of investigations on Friday."