Will file missing complaint if Lokayukta SP not available by 3 pm: MUDA case petitioner

On Wednesday, the special court had ordered investigation against Siddaramaiah, Parvathy and others in the MUDA sites allotment case. Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat had directed the jurisdictional Lokayukta Police in Mysuru, to initiate investigation under CrPC section 156(3) on the complaint filed by Krishna, from Mysuru.

The Lokayukta Police is likely to register an FIR, after receipt of a copy of the Court order.

Meanwhile, Krishna has posted on his social media account, around 1:45 pm on Thursday, that he has been waiting for the SP, at his office, on Dewan’s Road, in Mysuru, since 45 minutes.