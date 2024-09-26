Will file missing complaint if Lokayukta SP not available by 3 pm: MUDA case petitioner

Mysuru: The petitioner in the case against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam has warned of filing a missing case against Lokayukta Superintendent of Police (SP), if he is not available before 3 pm.
Snehamayi Krishna, who had complained before the special court for cases involving elected representatives, had named Siddaramaiah, his wife B M Parvathy, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, land owner Devaraju and others in the case.
On Wednesday, the special court had ordered investigation against Siddaramaiah, Parvathy and others in the MUDA sites allotment case. Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat had directed the jurisdictional Lokayukta Police in Mysuru, to initiate investigation under CrPC section 156(3) on the complaint filed by Krishna, from Mysuru.
The Lokayukta Police is likely to register an FIR, after receipt of a copy of the Court order.
Meanwhile, Krishna has posted on his social media account, around 1:45 pm on Thursday, that he has been waiting for the SP, at his office, on Dewan’s Road, in Mysuru, since 45 minutes.
“The SP is not in his office. He is not responding to calls, SMS and also WhatsApp messages. Even his office staff do not know where he is. If he does not receive my call before 3 pm, I will lodge a missing complaint on the Lokayukta SP, with the Police,” his post reads.
