'Will keep it before Cabinet': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hints at reviving caste census

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that the Socio-Economic & Educational Survey, known popularly as caste census, will be placed before the Cabinet, which could potentially revive the political hot potato that took the backseat due to the Lok Sabha polls.

"I still haven't seen the report. It needs to come to the Cabinet for a discussion. I'll keep it before the Cabinet," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

This was Siddaramaiah's first comment on the caste census after he received the report from the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes in February this year. The government did nothing after accepting the report, plausibly fearing consequences in the Lok Sabha polls.