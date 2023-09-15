With growing intensity of dry spell, Karnataka farmers turn to non-water-intensive crops

Sources in the agriculture department said the district received 10 mm of rainfall in August, against the expected 45.5 mm. Sowing activities have been taken up on 2,75,021 hectares of land in the district against the target of 2,98,150 hectares. Maize was sown on 95,000 hectares of land against the target of 75,000 hectares. Cotton was sown in Molakalmuru taluk, also exceeding the target.