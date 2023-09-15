With growing intensity of dry spell, Karnataka farmers turn to non-water-intensive crops

With delayed rainfall and rising temperatures, major crops in Chitradurga and Davangere districts have withered. Some farmers are reporting a loss of 75 per cent in this year’s yield. As efforts to save the main crops have failed, growers are now planting short-term crops to make up for the losses.
Hanumantappa, a farmer from Kenchammanahalli in Davangere taluk, said he had sown maize on four acres of land. The crop on two acres has been completely destroyed.
Short-term crops
“So, I am planning to grow a 90-day crop, horse gram, which does not require much water,” he said. The duration of the maize crop is 90-120 days.
Groundnut, one of Chitradurga district’s major produces, has almost dried up due to rainfall deficit this year. The crop yield is likely to decline drastically. It was sown on over 1.1 lakh hectares of land in the district, particularly in Challakere, Molakalmuru, Hiriyur and Chitradurga taluks.
Though the district received a good spell of rain in June and July, a dry spell in August led to the withering of the groundnut crop.
From borewells, tankers
Many made futile attempts to save their crops by watering them from borewells or tankers. Some farmers finally razed down the withered crop. Experts estimate that the crop yield will decline by over 50 per cent this year.
Sources in the agriculture department said the district received 10 mm of rainfall in August, against the expected 45.5 mm. Sowing activities have been taken up on 2,75,021 hectares of land in the district against the target of 2,98,150 hectares. Maize was sown on 95,000 hectares of land against the target of 75,000 hectares. Cotton was sown in Molakalmuru taluk, also exceeding the target.
Groundnut, tur and maize crops were lost in the initial stage itself. But millets which were ready for harvest withered. More than 50 per cent of crops on 1,19,588 hectares of land have been lost. Speaking to DH, Chitradurga district joint director of agriculture Manjunath said the crop yield was likely to come down drastically.
“As of now, farmers cannot do anything to save their crops. The department will encourage them to take up cultivation of millets and castor on a large scale in the coming days as these can survive in difficult climatic conditions,” he said.
The cultivation area of foxtail millet, little millet, barnyard millet and pearl millet in the district has increased from 11,000 hectares to 18,000 hectares in one year. Ragi has been sown on 32,000 hectares against the target of 45,000 hectares. “We need to increase their area of cultivation,” Manjunath added.
Big drop in yield
Maize, a major crop in Davangere district, is in danger due to drought. The yield will come down drastically, farmers said. They will only get fodder for cattle and not the crop yield this year. Over 75 per cent of maize cultivated on 1.26 lakh hectares of land in the district has been lost.
Agriculture department joint director Sreenivas Chintal said they have been directed to begin the assessment of crop loss.
80 per cent loss
According to Shivamogga district agriculture department joint director Poornima, more than 80 per cent of paddy and maize crops have been destroyed in the Malnad region as the district has been witnessing a dry spell since the last week of July.
“We are waiting for government support in terms of compensation. Most farmers are not keen to grow any other crop this year due to uncertain rainfall,” says Ashoka, a farmer from Shikaripur taluk. All the 19 taluks in Central Karnataka region comprising Shivamogga, Chitradurga and Davangere districts have been declared drought.