Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

With no govt funding or royal patronage, Mangaluru's Dasara is called a common man's Dasara

The Mangaluru Dasara does not have government or royal patronage like its famous cousin in Mysuru, said temple officials.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 12:38 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2024, 12:38 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsMangaluruMangaluru Dasara

Follow us on :

Follow Us