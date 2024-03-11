Woman arrested for assaulting aged father in law

Mangaluru: The Kankanady police have arrested a woman who had allegedly assaulted her 87-year-old father in law with a walking stick at a house in Kulshekar in Mangaluru.

The video of the unfortunate incident has gone viral on social media.

Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said that Uma Shankari had assaulted her father-in-law Padmanabha Suvarna. The incident occurred on March 9 at 2:20 pm.

Based on a complaint given by Padmanabha Suvarna’s daughter Priya, the police have registered a case under IPC Sections 324 and 307.