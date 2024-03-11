Woman arrested for assaulting aged father in law

Mangaluru: The Kankanady police have arrested a woman who had allegedly assaulted her 87-year-old father in law with a walking stick at a house in Kulshekar in Mangaluru.
The video of the unfortunate incident has gone viral on social media.
Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said that Uma Shankari had assaulted her father-in-law Padmanabha Suvarna. The incident occurred on March 9 at 2:20 pm.
Based on a complaint given by Padmanabha Suvarna’s daughter Priya, the police have registered a case under IPC Sections 324 and 307.
In a complaint, Priya said that Uma Shankari had assaulted her father with a walking stick for placing his clothes on the sofa. She had entered into an altercation with him and later assaulted him with the walking stick and later pushed him to the ground and abused him and wished for his death.
Fearing for his life, the victim sought refuge at his brother's house at Marnamikatte and informed his daughter. He suffered injuries to his knees and face in the attack.
Subsequently, CCTV footage of the incident was examined by Suvarna’s family and a complaint was registered. According to sources, the arrested woman is working as a cashier in Mescom and her husband is working in Dubai.
