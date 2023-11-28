Woman dies in fire at Mangaluru apartment

Mangaluru: A woman died allegedly due to suffocation following a fire at a flat in an apartment complex at Attavara in Mangaluru on Tuesday early morning.
The deceased is Shaina Musba (58). Though fire and emergency service personnel rescued her from the bathroom and shifted to hospital, the doctors who examined her declared her dead.
According to fire officials, the fire occurred in a flat situated on the 12th floor of the apartment complex.
C R Ranganath, regional fire officer, Mangaluru range told DH, “We had received a distress call at 5 am and we immediately rushed to the spot. It is suspected that the fire was due to a short circuit. The fire had occurred in the entrance hall of the three bedroom flat. Sofa sets, LED TV, and all the interiors of the hall have been gutted in fire.”
There were nine members including five kids, three women from a family in the flat. By the time fire service personnel reached the flat, all except a woman had come out of the flat. The woman was inside the washroom and due to the smoke, she could not come out. “When our personnel reached out to her, she was unconscious. We immediately brought her out with a stretcher and shifted her to a hospital in an ambulance,” said Ranganath.