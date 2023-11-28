Woman dies in fire at Mangaluru apartment

Mangaluru: A woman died allegedly due to suffocation following a fire at a flat in an apartment complex at Attavara in Mangaluru on Tuesday early morning.

The deceased is Shaina Musba (58). Though fire and emergency service personnel rescued her from the bathroom and shifted to hospital, the doctors who examined her declared her dead.

According to fire officials, the fire occurred in a flat situated on the 12th floor of the apartment complex.