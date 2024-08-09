Home
Woman ends life along with two kids

The reason for taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. Hosanagara station inspector Ramesh visited the spot and retrieved the bodies of the trio from the well.
Nrupathunga S K
Last Updated : 09 August 2024, 10:06 IST

Shivamogga, DHNS: In a tragic incident, a woman reportedly ended her life by jumping into an open well after pushing her two kids into the same at Mattikai village in Hosanagar taluk on Thursday (August 8).

According to police, Vani (37), spouse of Rajesh, resident of Champakapura village in Hosanagar taluk, and children Samartha (12), and Sampada (6) are the deceased persons.

The reason for taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

Hosanagara station inspector Ramesh visited the spot and retrieved the bodies of the trio from the well. 

Published 09 August 2024, 10:06 IST
