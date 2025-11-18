<p>Bengaluru: A 65-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his wife and father-in-law over a property dispute in Andrahalli, under the Byadarahalli police station limits, on Sunday.</p>.<p>The victim, Venkatesh, residing in Manjunath Layout, worked as a daily wage labourer.</p>.<p>Police said Venkatesh separated from his first wife 10 years ago and married Parvathi six years later.</p>.Four held for raping woman in Karnataka's Koppal.<p>Recently, Parvathi pressured Venkatesh to transfer his house to her or pay her Rs 6 lakh. Venkatesh agreed to give only Rs 2.5 lakh, sparking frequent arguments.</p>.<p>On Sunday, around 9 pm, another argument escalated and Venkatesh allegedly pushed Parvathi out of the house. She called her father, Rangaswamy, who arrived at the residence. Together, they confronted Venkatesh and allegedly pushed him from an elevated spot. Despite a head injury, they continued to assault him, resulting in his death.</p>.<p>Neighbours who witnessed the incident alerted the police. Parvathi and Rangaswamy were arrested by the Byadarahalli police and remanded to judicial custody.</p>