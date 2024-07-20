Women at old age home groove to Vicky Kaushal's 'Tauba Tauba' in Karnataka's Belgaum

A video showing members of an old age home in Belgaum, Karnataka dancing to the beats of the new viral song Tauba Tauba has been making the rounds on social media and has won the hearts of netizens and actor Vicky Kaushal, .
The video, which has gained over 296K 'likes' at the time of publication, was shared on Instagram. It shows six elderly women from Shantai Vruddashram in Belgaum, dressed in purple saris and wearing sunglasses, dancing to the beat of a new song from Kaushal's movie Bad Newz.
Kaushal couldn't resist reacting to the super cute performance in the video, both liking the post and replying with emoticons of tears welling up and hearts.
Other than the actor, other Instagram users and prominent accounts have also dropped loving and encouraging comments to these 'cool' grandmoms.
Saregama's official Instagram account dropped a comment saying, "Can we just say, we are all hearts for this version of #TaubaTauba."
Ajio replied on video saying, "Saree mein twin bhi kar liya or trend win bhi kar liya."
Amazon Prime Video replied, "y’all won this trend."
An Instagram user replied, "Big companies and celebrities commenting on this video isn’t enough for them please visit this ashram and try to give as much as you can that’s the real love you would be able to bestow upon them."
Another user replied, "Cutest video winning the Internet today."
Another user joked and replied with a laughing emoticon saying, "this is orginal version of dance and Vicky Kaushal unnecessarily made it hard."
Another social media user wrote, "My granny was staying in this ashram n she expired in August. This is the most beautiful n homely oldage home. All must visit this ashram. It's in belgaum, karnataka state."
