Women at old age home groove to Vicky Kaushal's 'Tauba Tauba' in Karnataka's Belgaum

A video showing members of an old age home in Belgaum, Karnataka dancing to the beats of the new viral song Tauba Tauba has been making the rounds on social media and has won the hearts of netizens and actor Vicky Kaushal, .

The video, which has gained over 296K 'likes' at the time of publication, was shared on Instagram. It shows six elderly women from Shantai Vruddashram in Belgaum, dressed in purple saris and wearing sunglasses, dancing to the beat of a new song from Kaushal's movie Bad Newz.