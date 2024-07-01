Yakshagana artists from Mangaluru embark on US tour

Mangaluru (Karnataka): A team of talented Yakshaghana artists from Dakshina Kannada district is all set to take the popular traditional art form to the US.

Organised by the Yakshadruva Patla Foundation Trust USA, this cultural exchange aims to showcase the rich heritage of Yakshagana.

Addressing a press conference here, Aravinda Upadhyay, president of the USA unit of Yakshadruva Patla Foundation Trust, expressed his gratitude to Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji of Puttige Math for the recognition by the US government.